Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.59 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

LBTYA opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $506,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

