Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $167,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,831 shares in the company, valued at $20,259,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,068,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,631 shares of company stock worth $2,072,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

