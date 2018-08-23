zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €185.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($168.18) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €160.44 ($182.32).

ETR ZO1 opened at €150.70 ($171.25) on Wednesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a fifty-two week high of €200.15 ($227.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

