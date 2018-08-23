Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.