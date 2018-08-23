Zions Bancorporation Invests $160,000 in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.92 to $116.68 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SBNY stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

