Zions Bancorp (ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.71 Million

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) will post sales of $699.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.86 million and the lowest is $690.00 million. Zions Bancorp posted sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorp.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.70. 35,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zions Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Alexander Hume sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $220,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $56,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $937,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 306.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 493.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

