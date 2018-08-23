Zilliqa Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, BitMart, Huobi and OOOBTC. Zilliqa has a market cap of $267.71 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00261249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00147771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032090 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,567,802,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Korbit, Coinone, Bithumb, Coinhub, OOOBTC, Huobi, OKEx, GOPAX, Zebpay, Bitbns, Kyber Network, HitBTC, DEx.top, BiteBTC, FCoin, UEX, Binance, Upbit, Koinex, Gate.io, BitMart, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

