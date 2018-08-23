Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Earnings Results

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.78 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.48.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $570,289.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,553,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,209,991.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Jr. Waters sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $144,661.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,190.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,143. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

