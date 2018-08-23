Zayedcoin (ZYD) Market Capitalization Achieves $28,009.00

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $28,009.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000681 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000643 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

