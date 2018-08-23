Zai Lab (ZLAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZLAB. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Zai Lab by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 534,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 149,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

