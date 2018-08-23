Zacks: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Overseas Shipholding Group an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 189,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $765,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,198,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,122,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $3,924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,129,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,869. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.16.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 17.86%.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.