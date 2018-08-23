Zacks: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Overseas Shipholding Group an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 189,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $765,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,198,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,122,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $3,924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,129,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,869. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

