Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) to “Buy”

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 5.10.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,359,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 326,149 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

