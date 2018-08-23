Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NetApp (NTAP) to “Strong-Buy”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NetApp reported stellar first-quarter results, driven by strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. The company also provided an encouraging forthcoming guidance. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,956.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $3,003,872.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,002.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,901 shares of company stock worth $19,174,106. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

