Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voxeljet (VJET) to Sell

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

VJET traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 3,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.77. Voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voxeljet stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 96,186.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.47% of Voxeljet worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

