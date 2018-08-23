Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) to Sell

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Greif's adjusted earnings per share will be between $3.45 and $3.70 and capital expenditure will be $120-$140 million in fiscal 2018. Greif’s performance will bear the brunt of continued raw material cost inflation through the rest of the fiscal. Notably, its Rigid Industrial Packaging segment will experience significant steel price increase due to tariffs. Greif also expects that its China business to continue experiencing lower volumes as a result of the ongoing competitive market conditions and a plant closure of a significant customer. Moreover, strengthening of U.S. dollar and elevated expense remain headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. “

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,608. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 2,472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

