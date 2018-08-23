Zacks: FRONTEO Inc (FTEO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FRONTEO an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded FRONTEO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of FRONTEO in a report on Friday, June 1st.

FRONTEO stock remained flat at $$15.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FRONTEO has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations.

