Zacks: CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CELLECT BIOTECH/S an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on CELLECT BIOTECH/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of APOP stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. research analysts predict that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S comprises 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

