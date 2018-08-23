Zacks: Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cavco Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $220.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 target price on Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.65. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.45. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.