Zacks: Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cavco Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $220.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 target price on Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.
Cavco Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.65. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.45. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.