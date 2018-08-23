Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International SA (LOGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $608.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114,196 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,266,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 127,149 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 547,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 197,450 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

