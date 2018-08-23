Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. GP Strategies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GP Strategies from $25.75 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of GPX opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $313.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 334,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

