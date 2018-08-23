Zacks: Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Best Buy posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of BBY opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

In related news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,670. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

