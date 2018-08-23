Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (MS) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.18. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,355. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

