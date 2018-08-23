Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc (JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of JBL opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $383,219.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,841,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,745 shares of company stock worth $1,172,895. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

