Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Government Properties Income Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Government Properties Income Trust.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 527,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOV. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

