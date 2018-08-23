Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aecom (ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post sales of $5.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Aecom reported sales of $4.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 19,700 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $657,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

