Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.79. QCR reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QCR by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QCR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 214,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

QCRH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,137. The firm has a market cap of $693.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. QCR has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.