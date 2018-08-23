Zacks: Analysts Expect Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oclaro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Oclaro reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oclaro will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oclaro.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCLR. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oclaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Oclaro stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Oclaro has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

In other Oclaro news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCLR. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oclaro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oclaro by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oclaro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Oclaro by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Oclaro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

