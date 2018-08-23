Zacks: Analysts Expect Marcus Corp (MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.02 Million

Analysts expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report $165.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.13 million. Marcus reported sales of $153.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $690.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $698.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $708.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $704.63 million to $712.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.52 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Marcus news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $159,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 52,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $1,984,805.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $5,728,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 424.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 790,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

