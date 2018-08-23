Zacks: Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $6.00 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,206.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $6.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $530,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $650,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 8,686.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of IDRA opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $22.96.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,106,736 shares of company stock worth $5,805,439. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,043,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,848,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 994,232 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,461.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 417,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,865 shares during the last quarter.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

