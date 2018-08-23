Zacks: Analysts Expect CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,370,838.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,427,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,539 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,020,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $291,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

