Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $272.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.29 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $246.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 141,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,920,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $577,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,051.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176,655 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $28,825,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,498. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.