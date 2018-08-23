Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 73.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.33. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

