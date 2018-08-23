Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (AMT) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. American Tower reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.11. 1,134,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,622. American Tower has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,010,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,810 shares of company stock worth $28,393,839. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in American Tower by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

