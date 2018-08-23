Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Yum China has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Bank of America cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

