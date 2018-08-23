Ypf Sa (YPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Analysts expect Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) to announce $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.08 billion. YPF reported sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.88 billion to $16.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $17.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow YPF.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.05. 816,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.97. YPF has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in YPF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

