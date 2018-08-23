Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.13)-(0.11) EPS and its FY19 guidance at ($0.45)-(0.43) EPS.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YEXT stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.41. Yext has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $123,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,119,097 shares of company stock valued at $21,313,641. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

