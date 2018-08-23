XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 834,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 257,342 shares.The stock last traded at $0.18 and had previously closed at $0.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.70.

In related news, CEO Edward Jankowski bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XpresSpa Group stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 301,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

