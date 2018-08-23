Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.71

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Palmetto Partners, Ltd. purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

