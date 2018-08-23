X-Coin (XCO) One Day Volume Hits $142.00

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. X-Coin has a total market cap of $68,389.00 and $142.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001862 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About X-Coin

X-Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info

Buying and Selling X-Coin

X-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

