Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $123,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,340,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,096,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,200,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,827,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,854 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,182,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $145.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

