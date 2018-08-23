Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMGI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $164,468.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $327,927.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,627 shares of company stock worth $1,851,722. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 658,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

