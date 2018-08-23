WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51 (WOPEY)

WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.
Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $27.71.
WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR Company Profile
