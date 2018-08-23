WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51 (WOPEY)

WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons. The company's products include liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the North West Shelf project located in Western Australia; and operates a fleet of floating oil production, storage, and offloading facilities in Australia.

