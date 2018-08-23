Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,331 Mastercard Inc (MA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,526,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $792,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 114,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $204.31 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

