Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $360.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.