Winnebago Industries (WGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago anticipates expanding its footprint and diversifying portfolio in the outdoor lifestyle market through acquisitions. In June, it acquired the boat maker Chris-Craft from the London-based private equity firm Stellican. Further, the company focuses on enhancing the quality of its motorhomes and expanding its business. Based on increasing consumer demand and higher retail activity, the company is planning to expand its motorhome manufacturing capacity. Moreover, over the past six months, shares of Winnebago have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter and annual earnings has been going down. Also, Winnebago’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Further, frequent acquisition has led to high debt for the company.”

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WGO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $145,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 174.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.