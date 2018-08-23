Winding Tree Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $3,188.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,008,666 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

