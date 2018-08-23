Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 294,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $142.67 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

