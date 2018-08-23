Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 362,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,348,522. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $127,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 218.7% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.