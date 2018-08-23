Williams Capital Analysts Give Cimarex Energy (XEC) a $129.00 Price Target

Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KLR Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $156.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NYSE XEC opened at $84.00 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.26 million. research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.98 per share, for a total transaction of $64,965.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $591,708.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

