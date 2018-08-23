Wildhorse Resource Development Corp Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wildhorse Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NYSE:WRD opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of -1.00. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $225.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.16 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%.

In other Wildhorse Resource Development news, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of Wildhorse Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $295,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,015.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,405,000.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

